Yorkshire Based YESSS Electrical is celebrating after a year of successful fundraising for charity.

In November, the National Accounts team raised more than £3000 by taking part in ‘Leeds Big Sleep’ at Headingley Stadium, spending a night outdoors on the stadium’s terraces.

Speaking about the last year, a YESSS Electrical spokesperson, said: “We’re utterly blown away by all the support and positivity our colleagues and customers continue to show to charities, both local and well-known.

In December, staff held a Christmas jumper day, to raise money for the Atherosclerosis Charity, after losing one of the team’s regiona; managers to the illness earlier in 2022.

The firm’s UK branches also held a Macmillan coffee morning in September, selling homemade goods to raise money for Cancer Research as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

