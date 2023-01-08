News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire-based YESSS Electrical celebrates after a year of fundraising

Yorkshire Based YESSS Electrical is celebrating after a year of successful fundraising for charity.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
In November, the National Accounts team raised more than £3000 by taking part in ‘Leeds Big Sleep’ at Headingley Stadium, spending a night outdoors on the stadium’s terraces.

Speaking about the last year, a YESSS Electrical spokesperson, said: “We’re utterly blown away by all the support and positivity our colleagues and customers continue to show to charities, both local and well-known.

In December, staff held a Christmas jumper day, to raise money for the Atherosclerosis Charity, after losing one of the team’s regiona; managers to the illness earlier in 2022.

The firm’s UK branches also held a Macmillan coffee morning in September, selling homemade goods to raise money for Cancer Research as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In addition, YESSS head office is donating food to the local food bank in Normanton and clothes to the local clothing bank.