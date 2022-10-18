Trading since 2018, Plandek aims to ‘lifts the lid’ on the software development process, to track and drive improvement in software delivery speed, quality and predictability.

Roshan Puri, investment director at YFM, said: “The team at Plandek has a clear mission and are focused on delivering exceptional software to their customers, in turn helping their customers do the same.

"We are really pleased to be partnering with the team and supporting them scaling up the business in the face of a massive market opportunity.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The YMF team comprising (left to right) Roshan Puri, Tiffany Young and Jonathan Marlow with Charlie Ponsonby of Plandek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plandek works by mining data from development teams’ DevOps toolsets to provide intelligent insight across the end-to-end software delivery process.