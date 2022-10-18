Yorkshire-based YFM leads £4.5m investment in intelligent analytics platform
Funds managed by Leeds-based YFM Equity Partners have led a £4.5m investment round into DevOps analytics platform Plandek.
Trading since 2018, Plandek aims to ‘lifts the lid’ on the software development process, to track and drive improvement in software delivery speed, quality and predictability.
Roshan Puri, investment director at YFM, said: “The team at Plandek has a clear mission and are focused on delivering exceptional software to their customers, in turn helping their customers do the same.
"We are really pleased to be partnering with the team and supporting them scaling up the business in the face of a massive market opportunity.”
Plandek works by mining data from development teams’ DevOps toolsets to provide intelligent insight across the end-to-end software delivery process.
The investment was provided by YFM through its British Smaller Companies Venture Capital Trusts.