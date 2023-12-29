Yorkshire beauty salon owner raises thousands for charity with 12 marathons in 12 months
Bethan Pritchard, who runs the successful Bethan Sian beauty salon in the heart of Malton and owns another salon in Scarborough, took on the challenge during 2023.
The 30-year-old’s first six marathons raised nearly £9,000 for Tommy’s, a pregnancy charity that helps the many people that are living through the pain of dealing with losing a baby.
The next six marathons, the last of which was completed at the end of December, supported Ryedale Special Families, a Malton-based charity which helps families who have children and young adults with disabilities, illness and additional needs.
Together with a highly successful ball at York Racecourse in November, Beth raised £18,000 for Ryedale Special Families
She said: “I have been delighted and humbled by the support I have received throughout the year. My original target for my first six marathons was to raise £7,000 for Tommy’s and, thanks to so many people’s generosity, I smashed that. I then succeeded in beating all my expectations for Ryedale Special Families.
“Ryedale Special Families is a very special charity, which is helping dear friends of mine Richard and Charlotte to look after their additional needs daughter Rosa. They are incredibly brave and Rosa is an inspiration to us all. They have motivated me to run my heart out in my marathons.
“Ryedale Special Families are currently raising money to build a £1million state-of-the-art headquarters in Pickering. They are already past halfway towards their target, but funding has been pulled by North Yorkshire County Council, which makes my fund-raising efforts even more important.”
She thanked friends Sean and Sue Harrison, who run the Malton Enterprise Park, for paying her travel and accommodation costs for the marathons.
Lisa Keenen, chief officer of Ryedale Special Families, said: “We are so grateful to Beth for her amazing efforts on our behalf. The money she has raised will make a massive difference to our charity, as it will go towards a very important project for Ryedale Special Families, the creation of a new base for the charity.
“This will be a Centre of Excellence for disabled young people and their families and something of which Ryedale can be so proud. We have been supporting local families for over 25 years and this will enable us to do so for the next 25 years.”
For more information or to donate visit, www.justgiving.com/page/bethansianpritchard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.