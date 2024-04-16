Yorkshire bed maker announces series of major sustainability initiatives

The fifth-generation firm has announced a series of plans for its main beds business and its components manufacturing company, which aim to both reduce emissions and give staff a better work life balance.

Simon Spinks, chairman at Harrison Spinks, said: “Our Impact Report details how we’ve adapted our business in the last year and the fundamental commitments we’re adopting for the future to make beds and components in the most responsible way possible.

“We are a business that’s been recognised with seven King’s and Queen’s Awards, including two for Sustainable Development, so we understand the importance of playing our part in making the world happier and healthier.”

The business, which employs around 500 people, is already one of the largest growers of hemp in the UK. It has now said it will increase its flax crop from 20 to 120 acres to replace its use of cotton. The firm said that not only is hemp more suitable for the British climate, but that there is no requirement for pesticides or irrigation for it to grow.

Last year, the company’s hemp crop absorbed over 3,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions – which is equal to all of its annual Scope One and Scope Two emissions.

The firm’s Yorkshire-based spring manufacturing business has also introduced a patent-pending, pocket coiling machine, which it says reduces energy consumption by 60 per cent, and minimises raw materials needed in the process.

Mr Spinks said the firm intends to share the technology across the bed-making sector.

Manufacturing production within the beds division at the 180-year-old company has moved to a four-day working week with longer production shift patterns, which the firm achieved without a reduction in overall output.

The firm’s central operations division has also moved to a 4.5-day week, which it says has led to increased productivity and reduced direct and indirect emissions.

Harrison Spinks also said that its partnership with Scottish luxury accessories manufacturer, Alex Begg, is now enabling the business to upcycle clean, high-quality cashmere offcuts to replace the virgin cashmere wool in its mattress fillings, also leading to lower transport emissions.

Harrison Spinks has committed to becoming Nature Net Positive across all operations. As part of this, its two farms are working towards being fully organic by September 2025.

The firm is also planting 2,750 metres of native hedgerows in Yorkshire to support animal welfare and encourage wildlife, while 47 acres of Ings grassland on its farms is left unstocked in spring to allow ground nesting.

A higher stewardship grant from Natural England has enabled 33 acres of wildflower, bird, and butterfly margins to be created and maintained.

Mr Spinks added: “We’re making some big commitments, going from 20 to 120 acres of flax crop production – allowing us to replace cotton with Yorkshire-grown luxury mattress fillings.

