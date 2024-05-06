Yorkshire Bedmaker Harrsion Spinks wins King’s Award for Sustainable Development

Fifth-generation family-owned luxury bedmaker and components manufacturer Harrsion Spinks has earned a prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 6th May 2024, 11:45 BST

The win adds to the Yorkshire firms two current King’s Awards for Innovation and International Trade and previously awarded Queen’s Awards, and brings the total number of awards achieved by the business to eight.

Simon Spinks, chairman of Harrison Spinks, said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Sustainable Development is a tremendous honour, especially after previously holding a Queen’s Award in this category, and it reflects the unwavering dedication of our whole team’s efforts to be the UK’s most responsible bedmaker.

“As a proud British manufacturer, this award win is testament to our commitment to driving the business forward through industry-leading responsible business practices that also enrich the lives of our colleagues and communities.

2023 King's Awards for International Trade and Innovation Presentation. Left ro right: Daniel Spinks, Peter Spinks, Lord Lieutenant Mr Ed Anderson and Simon Spinks. Photograph by Scott Merrylees Photography.2023 King's Awards for International Trade and Innovation Presentation. Left ro right: Daniel Spinks, Peter Spinks, Lord Lieutenant Mr Ed Anderson and Simon Spinks. Photograph by Scott Merrylees Photography.
The win comes after the company made significant strides to improve its production and CO2 emissions across the main beds business and component manufacturing division, as well as working to improve biodiversity in Yorkshire.

