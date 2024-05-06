Yorkshire Bedmaker Harrsion Spinks wins King’s Award for Sustainable Development
The win adds to the Yorkshire firms two current King’s Awards for Innovation and International Trade and previously awarded Queen’s Awards, and brings the total number of awards achieved by the business to eight.
Simon Spinks, chairman of Harrison Spinks, said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Sustainable Development is a tremendous honour, especially after previously holding a Queen’s Award in this category, and it reflects the unwavering dedication of our whole team’s efforts to be the UK’s most responsible bedmaker.
“As a proud British manufacturer, this award win is testament to our commitment to driving the business forward through industry-leading responsible business practices that also enrich the lives of our colleagues and communities.
The win comes after the company made significant strides to improve its production and CO2 emissions across the main beds business and component manufacturing division, as well as working to improve biodiversity in Yorkshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.