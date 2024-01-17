Yorkshire beef producer Warrendale Wagyu launches savoury fat-washed gin
WA-GYN is a new savoury gin that is now available to purchase online for £30.
Triple filtered, the gin is washed with molten Wagyu fat for 48 hours on one of the company’s Wagyu farms in Lancashire to provide a smooth taste that is said to ‘come alive’ when paired with tonic water.
Tom Richardson, managing director of Warrendale Wagyu said: “We strive to be at the forefront of innovation which is why we have launched the first fat washed gin available in the UK.
"With the past year seeing great success for the business, it seemed right for us to expand our use of Wagyu into new areas.
“Whilst it is uncommon for gin to be fat-washed, we spotted a gap in the market and have carefully combined juniper with flavoursome fruits and herbs to create a drink that tastes fantastic."
Warrendale Wagyu was founded near Pocklington in 2017 after a visit to Australia, where the quality of Wagyu was experienced.
Wagyu beef is one of the most expensive meats in the world.
Warrendale Wagyu is part of Warrendale Farms, a Yorkshire based family farming business with interests in poultry, pigs and renewable energy, and Wagyu Beef.
The team has partnerships with over 750 farmers across the UK to cross full blood Wagyu genetics to produce a cross dairy cattle breed known as F1 Wagyu.