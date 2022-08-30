Yorkshire Building Society appoints Susan Allen OBE as new chief executive

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Allen has more than 25 years of experience in financial services having held senior executive positions at a number of large retail banks in the UK.

She is currently head of customer transformation at Barclays. Prior to that she was responsible for all of Santander's UK Retail and Business banking businesses, supporting 15 million customers and with a nationwide network of branches and customer contact centres.

In a statement, Yorkshire Building Society said: "Susan is also a former board member of UK Finance and has been a proud champion of diversity and inclusivity throughout her career."

Yorkshire Building Society has today announced that Susan Allen OBE has been appointed as its new chief executive.

She will take over from interim CEO, Alasdair Lenman, early next year. Her appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

John Heaps, Chairman of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Susan to Yorkshire Building Society. Her skills and expertise will be of significant benefit to our members as we continue to invest in our digital servicing capability to help more members interact with the society how, when and where they want to, and this will complement our branch and telephone channels.

“I look forward to working with Susan to ensure we continue to provide real and meaningful benefits to our members, customers and communities for years to come.”

Susan Allen, new CEO said: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to lead an organisation which has such a strong sense of purpose and which supports members at key points in their lives.