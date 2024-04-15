Yorkshire business park sold to main tenants Neal Brothers in multi-million pound deal

Over the past two years, Fairfield Business Park in Penistone, Barnsley, has been fully developed from being unoccupied into a thriving business park by family-run Barnsley-based property and land specialists Fairbank Investments.

The fully-let park has now been purchased by international packaging business Neal Brothers, for a seven-figure sum.

Neal Brothers are the main tenants on the site, running their export packaging business from their onsite warehouse.

Pictured: (Left) Joseph Green and Alex Sewell (right) of Fairbank Investments Ltd who have sold the Fairfield Business Park in Penistone to Neal Brothers.

Located in the heart of Penistone, the historic former David Brown plant shut at the end of 2020 when former owner, SPX, transferred its production and manufacturing processes to an alternative UK production site, leading to job losses and vacant premises.

The 1930s factory development, once a major manufacturing hub employing more than 1,500 people at its peak production period, was acquired by Fairbank Investments in March 2021 and given a new lease of life.

Fairbank Investments bought the four-acre Green Road site after spotting its potential to create employment and restore economic prosperity to the town.

As well as Neal Brothers, other businesses operating from the site range from financial planning experts and a construction and building specialist to numerous clothing and accessories retailers and a pet grooming salon.

Alex Sewell of Fairbank Investments said: “We are thrilled that our vision to revitalise a local site of such historical importance has been fully realised and we have sold the business park as a thriving commercial hub, resulting in job creation and a bright future for the area.

"The legacy is an important one for the town following a few years of uncertainty but there is a diverse range of businesses on site, which have all created local employment opportunities and fully regenerated the area.

Joseph Green of Fairbank Investments added: “When the production facility closed in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, this resulted in widespread redundancies, and the future of the site in Penistone looked incredibly bleak.

"As a local family business in the area and living locally ourselves, we wanted to take positive action and restore the site to its former glory, fully benefitting the town and the local economy. We are incredibly proud and satisfied that we’ve achieved this objective and have left the business park in very secure and capable hands.

"We will watch with interest as the site continues to flourish and the businesses on site go on to even greater success.

"As a progressive property business, we look forward to delivering similar outcomes for existing and new local regeneration projects.”

A spokesperson added: “Two years ago Fairbank Investments acquired the historic partially Grade II-listed coal drops, signal house, and former railway siding site at Penistone in Barnsley, signalling a new chapter of growth and development for the area.

