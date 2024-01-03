Yorkshire businesses need to recognise domestic abuse as a workplace issue: Ros Jones

The Christmas break for many was an opportunity to enjoy a rest from work, recharge away from the office and enjoy time with loved ones.

However, the stark reality for one in five people was the unwelcome gift of spending more time with their abuser.

For some employees, the sanctuary of work provides a safe space away from their abuser. When it comes to the festive period, and many businesses close down or run on heavily reduced teams, it can mean that they lose that opportunity to escape for a few hours every day from the person they fear the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s important to emphasise that the holiday period does not cause domestic abuse; rather, existing issues within relationships may be exacerbated by the unique stresses and expectations associated with this time of year.

Ros Jones shares her expert insight

So what business is this to your organisation?

Some will argue that getting involved in the issue of domestic abuse is over-reach and nothing to do with the running of a business.

However, aside from the fact that domestic abuse costs UK businesses £14 billion a year, the role of the workplace in today’s society is more than just being the place that pays someone’s bills.

Employees want to know their employer cares about them as a person. A recent report by People Management stated that “As the lines of home and work blurred during the pandemic, there has been a shift in employees’ relationships with their employer. More and more research reveals enhanced expectations including empathetic leadership, and more focus on employees’ health and wellbeing, with women’s health at the forefront.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a business, we can play a part in ending domestic abuse. That is a fact.

Victims of domestic abuse – potentially your employees, colleagues and friends, want and deserve our support. As employers, we have a duty of care and a legal responsibility to provide a safe and effective work environment for our people.

Domestic abuse is one of the last taboos that very few people are willing to speak about whether they are victims or not. Increased awareness, support systems, and access to resources can contribute to the prevention and intervention of domestic abuse.

Yet, less than five per cent of businesses have a policy relating to domestic abuse to support their workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can no longer just put our heads in the sand about an issue that has not made any marked improvement for centuries.

By recognising domestic abuse as a workplace issue, organisations can contribute to creating a safer and more supportive environment for their employees, ultimately benefiting individuals, the overall workplace community and the local economy.

In March, international ‘No More Week’ will take place aimed at encouraging more organisations and businesses to stand up and play their role in ending domestic abuse.

During the week I’m looking forward to hosting workshops with proactive organisations such as Bradford BID who are looking to educate and support their members with greater awareness around the issue of domestic abuse and the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, I launched the Yorkshire Business Charter on Domestic Abuse with the charity IDAS, which is great place for businesses to start in terms of understanding what role they can play.

No one is asking you as a business to do anything other than be a supportive employer. Knowing what to do to support your employees with the issue of domestic abuse could literally save lives, and I’m making it my business in 2024 to ensure employers know they have this power.