Designed to transform anyone with line management responsibility into a leader who drives engagement and productivity, STAR Manager has been delivered to managers and leaders in over 40 countries worldwide. The programme is designed by UK-based performance improvement consultancy Notion, established in 2000.

Available in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley, micro, small or medium-sized businesses will receive 50 to 60 per cent of the funding towards the programme, provided by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will be delivered by its SkillsBank – a fund designed to provide financial support to businesses towards the cost of upskilling the workforce to achieve business growth.

The STAR Manager programme focuses on providing new knowledge and skills for thriving in the ever-changing workplace. It enables managers to adopt an enquiry-led approach, which encourages them to move beyond the traditional command-and-control model and become ‘enablers’ of their team members.