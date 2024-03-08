Yorkshire businesses offered funding towards award-winning management programme STAR Manager
Designed to transform anyone with line management responsibility into a leader who drives engagement and productivity, STAR Manager has been delivered to managers and leaders in over 40 countries worldwide. The programme is designed by UK-based performance improvement consultancy Notion, established in 2000.
Available in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley, micro, small or medium-sized businesses will receive 50 to 60 per cent of the funding towards the programme, provided by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
The scheme will be delivered by its SkillsBank – a fund designed to provide financial support to businesses towards the cost of upskilling the workforce to achieve business growth.
The STAR Manager programme focuses on providing new knowledge and skills for thriving in the ever-changing workplace. It enables managers to adopt an enquiry-led approach, which encourages them to move beyond the traditional command-and-control model and become ‘enablers’ of their team members.
Organisations eligible for funding must have either: one to 249 staff and an annual turnover of less than £40m or have over 250 staff and an annual turnover greater than £40m.