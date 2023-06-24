Since the start of 2023, businesses across Yorkshire have been hit hard by the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
Many popular bars, cafes, fish and chip shops and restaurants have been forced to close their doors due to spiralling costs. Here are some The Yorkshire Post has reported on in the first half of this year:
Yorkshire businesses: Pubs, bars, fish and chip shops and restaurants loved and lost during 2023
2. The Constitutional
The owners of The Constitutional in Farsley, Leeds has announced it will close will immediate effect to allow them to concentrate on a nearby venue. In a shock social media announcement owners Choque, Dick, Howard and Beth said the club was to close from January 6.
3. East 59th: Rooftop bar and restaurant
New York-themed East 59th opened in the penthouse unit of Victoria Gate shopping centre in 2017.
4. The Highland
The manager of The Highland which has been 'forced to close' after more then four decades due to five price increases in just six months has thanked devastated customers.