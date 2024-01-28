Yorkshire businesses urged to donate old laptops to help refugees get back on their feet
Wakefield-based Propel Tech owns large office spaces at its West Yorkshire base and is able to act as a drop-off and storage point for the laptops before they are regenerated and distributed to refugees and other individuals urgently needing the lifeline a laptop can provide.
Access to the internet and digital platforms are critical in enabling people to secure work, manage finances and keep in touch with friends and families. The Re-Tech initiative will help to address the widening digital divide, but allow firms to recycle their old technology.
Andy Brown, founder and director at Propel Tech, said: “We have ample storage space at our Wakefield HQ, and our Re-Tech initiative, in partnership with the fantastic SocialBox.Biz, is the perfect way to put this to good use, whilst giving firms the peace of mind that their old laptops are going to a good home where they have the potential to change lives.”
Email [email protected] for more information.