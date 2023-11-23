Yorkshire businessman behind house which can rise above flood water forms new partnership
Andrew Parker, managing director of Flood Technology Group, was first inspired to design the Hadley FloodSAFE House and FloodJack, the mechanical jack system on which it sits, back in 2012 after witnessing the devastation that flooding caused to his friends and family.
Mr Parker is now working in partnership with Phoenix Sustainable Investments, an award-winning developer of sustainable energy and innovation projects.
He said: “By working together, we’re using our collective knowledge and experience in the rapidly evolving flood technology field to develop and champion flood adaptive technology that will future-proof people’s homes against the increased flood risk posed by our changing climate. I’m excited to be partnering with Phoenix Sustainable Investments and embarking on this exciting journey together as the Flood Technology Group.
Karl Hick, chair of Phoenix Sustainable Investments said: “Both Andrew and Phoenix have independently developed pioneering concepts in flood protection. Together, we bring an unparalleled wealth of knowledge, capability and expertise to the table. With two decades of combined experience in this evolving market, Flood Technology Group is uniquely positioned to help protect communities against the increased risk of flooding that we face in our rapidly changing climate.”
Mr Parker, whose background is in domestic construction, has spent the last decade honing his ideas and testing his products, working with experts at the University of Hull’s Flood Innovation Centre, the University of Liverpool and the HR Wallingford hydraulics research laboratory near Oxford. Mr Parker now plans to bring the technology to market.