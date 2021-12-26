Yorkshire cake firm BBF donates over 20,000 sweet treats over Christmas

BBF has donated treats such as mince pies.

More than 20,000 cakes, such as mince pies, mini chocolate rolls and Christmas cakes, have been donated to charities across the country to support their valuable fundraising efforts.

The Yorkshire-based manufacturer has been supporting Crisis, the national homeless charity, for more than nine years.

This Christmas it donated over 11,000 products, including 4,500 mince pies and 1,600 mini chocolate rolls, for Crisis guests.

In Hull, 500 mince pies were donated to Santa’s grotto at the old park ranger’s hut in Alderman Kneeshaw Park. Families were given a mince pie, courtesy of BBF, while waiting to see Santa.

The business also donated 6,000 mince pies for the Hull community to enjoy during this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Jonathan Lill, CEO of BBF, said: “Our colleagues here at BBF are passionate about supporting the local community and charities close to our hearts all year round.

“However, we know that Christmas can be a challenging time for many people, which is why we try to support as many charity events as possible during this period with donations of festive favourites.”

One staff member in Hull went above and beyond this Christmas to raise money for Bliss, the charity supporting premature and sick newborn babies.

Kevin Henning and his family have raised more £600 for the charity through sponsored walks and baking sales.

As well as having bakeries in Yorkshire, BBF also has a team based in Blackburn, Lancashire, which has been busy supporting local charities over Christmas.

A thousand festive favourites, including mince pies and Christmas cakes, have been donated to Blackburn Youth Zone to be included in festive hampers for local families to enjoy over the Christmas period.

In addition, BBF donated 500 mince pies for participants of Chorley’s Jingle All the Way to enjoy on the day.

The event, a sponsored walk of around 15 miles with participants dressed as Santa, returned after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

All money raised during the event was donated to Derian House Children’s Hospice.

“We hope our donations have helped spread a little bit of festive cheer this Christmas,” Mr Lill said.

