Yorkshire cattery sold to new owners who plan to turn it into a five-star business

A couple with 25 years’ pet industry experience gained in both the UK and US, have bought a Yorkshire cattery.

Axholme Cattery at Crowle, near Doncaster, which sits on a site of 1.1 acres and includes living accommodation, is licensed for 40 cats.

It had a £52,000 turnover under previous owners Jeanette and Gary Abraham who ran the business from 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axholme Cattery was sold by Leeds-based commercial property estate agent Ernest Wilson to Jeremy and Diane Mitchell who are relocating from West Sussex to run the business.

Jeremy and Diane Mitchell have bought Axholme Cattery at Crowle for their new pet business ‘Walkers and Sitters’

Mr Mitchell said: “Axholme Cattery has a great reputation and we’re thrilled to have found the perfect home and business which will allow us to move back up north and continue our passion for pets.”

“Our new business is called Walkers and Sitters and the cattery is very much at the heart of this. As well as looking after cats, we will be adding dog walking and dog behaviour consultations to the services on offer. Our aim is to take the cattery from a three-star licence to five-stars within our first year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Williamson, managing director of Ernest Wilson, said: “Catteries and kennels are a sector where we’ve completed a number of successful sales in recent months and we’re really pleased to have now sold Axholme Cattery, securing experienced new owners who have found their perfect lifestyle business some 230 miles from where they live now.”