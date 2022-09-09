Yorkshire chamber calls for action amid widespread strikes and economic unrest

The body claims that action from the government is needed in order to support businesses across the region.

The statement comes after recent weeks have seen widespread industrial strike action taking place or being announced across a number of sectors, including union members from bus and train networks, refuse workers, Royal Mail and workers from BT and Openreach.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We seem to have a perfect storm that is affecting businesses and travellers all across West Yorkshire.

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has issued a call for action amid widespread strike action and economic unrest

“Rail strikes, bus strikes, road works on the M62 and the cost of fuel at unprecedented levels all occurring at the same time is having a serious knock-on effect on our businesses.

He said that while safety upgrades to roads were essential, the option for those who regularly use the M26 to travel to work to instead use public transport had been taken away due to strikes.

“Some industrial action has been ongoing for months, resulting in many having to put longer term alternatives in place.” he added.

“Not only does this action limit movements to and from work, but it may also discourage people from seeking employment or development opportunities elsewhere.”

Mr Hathaway spoke highly of Tracy Brabins recent announcement that any bus journey in West Yorkshire will cost no more than £2 as of Sunday, September 4.

“It is promising to see the West Yorkshire Metro Mayor committing to our region’s travel with the recent cuts to bus travel across our network.” he said.

“While this is a positive step, we need more to be done on a national scale with the full backing of our new Prime Minister to support our business activities at home in Yorkshire and across our nation and overseas.”

Mr Hathaway went on to note his belief that pressures from the cost-of-living crisis were having a knock-on effect on the ability of businesses to turn a profit.

“The cost-of-living increases for employees, and the impact of inflation being felt by business leaders, is creating unsustainable levels of wage demands.” he said.

"Along with the increased costs of transport, raw materials and power, business profits are being put at risk when we need growth.

He added that the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce would be open to work with the government in what they see as a dangerous time for businesses.

“We are very much still in our recovery after Covid-19 and need support now more than ever when costs are spiralling.

“I fear that many firms will not have the banked resources, both in terms of finance and staff, to weather this storm without urgent support from our Government and Metro Mayor.