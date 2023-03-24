A Yorkshire-based ethical school chick hatching project has been named as the small business with the funniest name in the UK.

Eggucation, which is based in Sheffield and brings chick hatching into schools and education centres, scooped the title and a £2,500 prize from Simply Business after topping the competition.

It managed to beat It Started With A Stitch, a craft and embroidery specialist from Grimsby, and Leaky Finders Ltd, a team of locomotive engineers from Brixham. A tiling business in Suffolk named Grout Of This World and a cleaners in Scotland called Sweeping Beauty also made the top 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eggucation has been going for more than 10 years and brings science and STEM education into classrooms with ethical school hatching projects. The team of rare-breed poultry breeders aims to provide ‘conservation in the classroom’.

Eggucation has won the title of the small business with the funniest name

Deb Howe, founder of Eggucation said: "The name is easy to remember, unique and most importantly, always brings a smile to people's faces. The name has helped bring to life my ambition for the business which is to give young people the opportunity to make real and memorable links to nature, sustainable food and farming.

"“It was a thrill just to be nominated as part of the Simply Business’ competition to find Britain’s best small business name, but to win is absolutely fabulous and I’m humbled by the support both from the public and my clients. I would love every school to share this eggsperience and the £2,500 prize money from Simply Business will really help me continue to educate students on a message close to my heart.”

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, said “The impact that a memorable name can have on your business is incredible – our research showed that people are really warm to small businesses who have shown their personality through an imaginative name - and Eggucation is a worthy winner of our annual competition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad