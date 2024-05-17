Yorkshire Children’s Charity raises £376,000 at The Yorkshire Commercial Real Estate Awards

Hosted by the Yorkshire’s Children’s Charity, The Yorkshire Commercial Real Estate Awards raised cash for the Great Yorkshire Build, which is transforming the Hilltop School in Rotherham.

The school supports 153 children and young people with a range of complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Yorkshire’s Children’s Charity spokesman said: “A total of £376,864 was secured on the night. The evening raised over £61,000 more than the 2023 event and will go towards a £3m project to transform the facilities at Hilltop School.”

The award for Best Consultancy Practice, which was presented by Greg Wright, the Deputy Business Editor of The Yorkshire Post (far right), went to the team from Quod, including Tim Waring, senior director, (second from right) (Photo supplied on behalf of Yorkshire Children’s Charity)

The winners at the event, which was held at Rudding Park, near Harrogate, were:

Rising Star - Sponsored by Caddick - Ben Pipkin (Cunniff Design)

Property Personality - Sponsored by Savills - Jeff Pearey (JLL)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Investment Deal - Sponsored by CEG - The sale of 1 Whitehall Quay by L&G to the Consolidated Property Group (Knight Frank)

Best 'Shed' Deal - Sponsored by Addleshaw Goddard - The letting of Prism Park to IFCO Systems (Equation Properties)

Best Office Deal - Sponsored by Richard Boothroyd & Associates - The letting at 11 & 12 Wellington Place to Lloyds Banking (JLL, MEPC, CBRE, Savills)

Best Contractor - Sponsored by D.S Emotion - Winner: Caddick Construction Limited (Caddick)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESG Excellence - Sponsored by Wilton Developments - Winner: Brainkind Neurological Centre ( HBD )

Best Consultancy Practice - Sponsored by Yorkshire Post - Winner: Quod

Disrupter - Sponsored by Walker Morris - One City Park, Bradford (Muse)

Founder and CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, Charlotte Farrington said: “To have raised a record amount of £376,864 for this event is fantastic and a testament to the strength and generosity of the property industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To complete our £3m Great Yorkshire Build project at Hilltop SEND (Special educational needs and disability) school in Rotherham is going to take a huge amount of resource and I continue to be overwhelmed by the level of commitment the industry is willing to give to this initiative.

Ms Farrington added: “I couldn't be prouder of the legacy the Yorkshire property sector are creating. Together we are setting the bar for special educational provisions in the region and making a profound difference to the lives of our most vulnerable children."

Addleshaw Goddard were the major sponsor of this year’s awards, with additional sponsorship from Walker Morris, Richard Boothroyd & Associates, Caddick, CEG, Savills, Wilton Developments, Turner & Townsend, Rex Procter & Partners, Landsec, Quod, SCP, JPG, SMR Architects, Poreolio North, DS.EmoLon and The Yorkshire Post.

The awards were hosted by presenter, broadcaster and former rugby union player, Martin Bayfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Children’s Charity helps children and families across Yorkshire, who are at a disadvantage in life due to disability, ill health or financial circumstances.

The charity organises several major events which highlight the achievements of leading figures in the property and business worlds.