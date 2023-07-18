Yorkshire coal mining site dating back 200 years could be developed into new estate in Rotherham

Plans to build nearly a hundred new homes on a busy estate look set to be approved – despite concerns over a lack of facilities including a GP surgery and community centre.

The planning committee at Rotherham Council will hear details of the proposal for 96 residential properties on a historic coal mining site in Waverley, Rotherham.

The site, located within the central part of the wider Highfield Commercial site, which forms part of the wider Waverley New Community, is 2.2ha and has a long history of “ industrial activity dating back over 200 years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harworth Group, the applicant, is seeking permission for details around access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the development of the residential properties.

Proposed Waverley estate

A report to the committee said the developer proposes to build 48 three-storey properties, 29 properties two and three-storeys and 19 two-storey properties. The plans include 49 two-bedroom, 43 three-bedroom and four four-bedroom properties.

The document also shows that a minimum of 32 of the 96 new homes are required to be affordable houses.

However, it has been agreed that only 18 affordable housing units would be delivered and a commuted sum would be given in lieu of onsite delivery of 14 affordable housing units. The said sum is approximately £1million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents of the existing estate have submitted 170 letters of objection. A letter from the Community Council has also been received.

The main issue with the proposal, residents claim, is a “the lack of community facilities at Waverley – shops, cafes, GP surgery, community centre that have been promised for many years”.

Among other concerns raised with the proposal were questions regarding the quality of the site itself particularly whether it was fit for developing new homes on it, overcrowded schools, inadequate bus links on the estate and the lack of greenspaces for children to play on.

Five parties have requested to speak during the planning board meeting – including a representative from the developer and the Community Council.

The application is recommended for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad