Yorkshire communications firm Abzorb achieves internationally recognised environmental accreditation
The firm has achieved ISO 14001 accreditation, an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system. The accreditation is designed to help organisations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste.
Matt Dykes, chief operating officer, Abzorb, said: “Achieving the ISO 14001 accreditation is of great importance to us helping us identify, manage, monitor, and control our environmental issues. Creating an environmentally friendly business and contributing to the impact we make on the environment is vital to our business operations and our employees.
“This also includes contributing to our local community by making it a better place for people to live.”
The accreditation was attained by meeting a series of criteria from which the company had to define its objectives on what it wants to improve and change. These objectives include optimising energy, avoiding single use plastics, reducing paper consumption and reducing vehicle emissions.
The firm said this had resulted in a “new focus”, and that it was now considering the environmental impact in everything it does.