Rob Crolla, who has over 20 years of planning experience, was appointed Preston Baker’s in-house Head of Planning just a year ago, as Preston Baker looked to expand its New Homes, Land and Planning Division.

Planning assistant Eric Bainbridge, and graduate planner Rosie Bircumshaw have now joined the growing team.

Since starting, the department has worked on successful planning applications across all sectors, including residential, tourism, commercial, industrial and retail, and worked on residential planning applications for one to 100 units.

Preston Baker head of planning Rob Crolla with Graduate Planner Rosie Bircumshaw and planning assistant Eric Bainbridge. (Left to right)

Mr Crolla said: “A particularly fulfilling part of our work is the amount our successful planning applications have brought to landowners in the value uplift in their land; getting consents through for clients is where the real job satisfaction is.”

“It really has been a good year for us, certainly helped by the buoyant housing market in Yorkshire.

“We have really good relationships with the local authorities and have excellent knowledge of the local market, which certainly helps with planning applications.