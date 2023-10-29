All Sections
Yorkshire construction firm celebrates 10 years of continuous growth

Yorkshire-based luxury residential specialists, Verus Construction, has marked a significant milestone by celebrating over a decade of continuous growth.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 29th Oct 2023, 16:45 GMT

Founded in 2009, the family run business has most recently completed a £1.9 Million, 8000 sq ft project on Sandmoor Avenue in Leeds and a £2 million, 7500 sq ft project on Wigton Chase in Alwoodley.

Commenting on the recent growth of the company, founder Damian Barker said: “We owe our success to the hard work and skill of our team, the trust of our clients, and the invaluable referrals from our partner architects. We are deeply appreciative of the clients who have chosen Verus Construction as their trusted partner in building their dream homes."

Verus Construction’s latest project under construction is a 7500 sq foot project, located in Sheffield. The property features external-larch cladding and handmade bricks, exemplifying its commitment to creating homes of distinction.

Damian Barker, Founder and CEO of Verus Construction Ltd.Damian Barker, Founder and CEO of Verus Construction Ltd.
Damian Barker, Founder and CEO of Verus Construction Ltd.

Born in Yorkshire, Mr Barker started his career as a joiner and built his first home at the age of twenty-three. Over the last few years, his portfolio has grown extensively to include large scale specialist projects in Yorkshire, including individual new builds, restorations and conversions, multi-property developments and commercial builds.

The firm now works with several renowned architects in Yorkshire incuding Studio Map.

