Yorkshire Country Properties unveils its very own Phil and Kirsty dream team

Huddersfield-based Yorkshire Country Properties (YCP) has appointed Phil Snoad as senior sales negotiator to work alongside customer experience representative Kirsty Watts.

Together they are taking inspiration from their namesakes Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp of television’s Location, Location Location and Love it or List It fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YCP are currently on site with prime West Yorkshire residential developments at Shepley, Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale. The company’s Netherthong development has already sold out.

Yorkshire Country Properties has appointed Phil Snoad, right, as senior sales negotiator to work alongside customer experience representative Kirsty Watts, left.

Paul Brown, YCP’s managing director, said: “Phil is a tremendous addition to our sales team and we are very grateful to Savills for allowing him to work for us on a full-time basis. He and Kirsty are a dynamic duo, just like Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp.”

Mr Snoad, who started in residential property with Barratt Homes in 2005, has since worked with Miller Homes, Seddon Homes, Persimmon Homes and Gleeson Homes.