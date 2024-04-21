Yorkshire Country Properties unveils its very own Phil and Kirsty dream team
Huddersfield-based Yorkshire Country Properties (YCP) has appointed Phil Snoad as senior sales negotiator to work alongside customer experience representative Kirsty Watts.
Together they are taking inspiration from their namesakes Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp of television’s Location, Location Location and Love it or List It fame.
YCP are currently on site with prime West Yorkshire residential developments at Shepley, Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale. The company’s Netherthong development has already sold out.
Paul Brown, YCP’s managing director, said: “Phil is a tremendous addition to our sales team and we are very grateful to Savills for allowing him to work for us on a full-time basis. He and Kirsty are a dynamic duo, just like Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp.”
Mr Snoad, who started in residential property with Barratt Homes in 2005, has since worked with Miller Homes, Seddon Homes, Persimmon Homes and Gleeson Homes.
Mr Brown added: “Our sales team is committed to making YCP the very best housebuilder in West Yorkshire. Their experience and expertise will prove invaluable and I am very lucky and proud to have such an excellent team to support me in growing our company and achieving our targets.”