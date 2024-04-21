Yorkshire Country Properties unveils its very own Phil and Kirsty dream team

A Yorkshire property business has unveiled its very own Phil and Kirsty partnership.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 21st Apr 2024, 11:45 BST

Huddersfield-based Yorkshire Country Properties (YCP) has appointed Phil Snoad as senior sales negotiator to work alongside customer experience representative Kirsty Watts.

Together they are taking inspiration from their namesakes Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp of television’s Location, Location Location and Love it or List It fame.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

YCP are currently on site with prime West Yorkshire residential developments at Shepley, Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale. The company’s Netherthong development has already sold out.

Yorkshire Country Properties has appointed Phil Snoad, right, as senior sales negotiator to work alongside customer experience representative Kirsty Watts, left.Yorkshire Country Properties has appointed Phil Snoad, right, as senior sales negotiator to work alongside customer experience representative Kirsty Watts, left.
Yorkshire Country Properties has appointed Phil Snoad, right, as senior sales negotiator to work alongside customer experience representative Kirsty Watts, left.

Get the best business news, straight to your inbox

Paul Brown, YCP’s managing director, said: “Phil is a tremendous addition to our sales team and we are very grateful to Savills for allowing him to work for us on a full-time basis. He and Kirsty are a dynamic duo, just like Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp.”

Mr Snoad, who started in residential property with Barratt Homes in 2005, has since worked with Miller Homes, Seddon Homes, Persimmon Homes and Gleeson Homes.

Mr Brown added: “Our sales team is committed to making YCP the very best housebuilder in West Yorkshire. Their experience and expertise will prove invaluable and I am very lucky and proud to have such an excellent team to support me in growing our company and achieving our targets.”

Related topics:West YorkshireHuddersfield