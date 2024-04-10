The event, organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, will be held at Flutter’s offices in Leeds city centre on September 10 as part of the Leeds Digital Festival.

The Yorkshire Post has been partnering with the Leeds Digital Festival and techUK to shape the agenda and themes of the conference, which will run across a full day.

Topics that will be covered on the day include Bringing AI to Life, Tech Skills & Roles, Digital Economy & Investment, Advanced Manufacturing, The Future of Vehicles, Managing Data for Business Leaders

Sue Daley, Director of Technology and Innovation at techUK, will be returning to host the panels and debate sessions at the event.

She said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to return to Leeds and the Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference once again.

“It's inspiring to witness the enthusiasm with which Yorkshire and the North of England are embracing digital technologies to bolster their communities and economies.

"As we come together to address pressing issues such as digital transformation and data ethics, it's crucial to acknowledge the role played by individuals, businesses, local authorities, and other stakeholders in driving meaningful change.

“I am looking forward to contributing to engaging discussions with digital and data leaders on the key issues and trends shaping our industries today and what future trends may look like.”

The event is sponsored by AND Digital.

Hans Smans, Head of UK Growth Marketing for AND Digital, said: “We are looking forward to our continued involvement and support for the event.

"The focus on data, enabling people with digital skills and helping organisations with new ways of working to get the best out of their technology stack, remains core to AND Digital.

"We believe the event provides a great forum to engage with our Yorkshire-based customers and partners and we hope to see many of them during the day.”

A spokesperson for Flutter UK and Ireland, which is an event partner and sponsor, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference once again in September and look forward to welcoming attendees to our tech hub in Leeds.

"As the historical home of our brand, Sky Betting and Gaming, the incredible talent and key digital skills that exist within the Yorkshire region have helped drive Flutter’s growth in recent years, all while contributing to the creation of a thriving digital ecosystem within Leeds and the surrounding area.

"We are excited to be part of this continued digital transformation, and are excited to hear from the regional technology leaders and stakeholders that are lined up for this year's conference."

Chris Burn, business and features editor for The Yorkshire Post, said: “The conference promises to be a fascinating and insightful day, with great opportunities for networking among experts with a stake in Yorkshire’s burgeoning data and digital sectors.”