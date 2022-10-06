Yorkshire direct mail specialist wins four-year contract with children’s charity Plan International UK
Huddersfield-based direct mail provider, Propack, has won a five-figure tender to provide four years of outsourced sponsorship activity for children's charity Plan International UK.
The direct mail specialist, which has worked with PIUK on previous campaigns, will be supporting the fulfilment and distribution of five of PIUK’s key sponsorship processes, with mail pack production volumes forecasted to reach over 100,000.
Managing director of Propack, Jason Clough, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team for securing this tender to continue our work with Plan International UK.”