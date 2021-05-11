Yorkshire engineering group Pressure Technologies hires new CFO

Pressure Technologies has announced the appointment of a chief financial officer to the City

Mr Locking also joins the group's board with immediate effect.

In a statement, the company said: "Appointed interim group finance director in October 2020, James qualified with KPMG and brings over 20 years of experience in Finance Director and Financial Controller roles across a range of sectors. James joined Pressure Technologies in January 2019 and is based in Sheffield."

Chris Walters, the chief executive, commented: "James brings considerable experience to the group and has demonstrated strong financial leadership in his role throughout the operational challenges of the pandemic and as we have continued to drive strategic progress following the successful £7.5 million fundraising in December 2020. I am delighted to confirm James's appointment to the board."