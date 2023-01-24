Yorkshire entrepreneur Will wins £5,000 Young Innovator Award for global farming app

A Yorkshire farming contractor who has created an app being used by hundreds of agricultural businesses around the world is among five local winners of a Young Innovators Award.

Will Dunn, 26 and from Helmsley, has been recognised for his creation of an all-in-one app for agricultural contractors and farmers, called Ag-drive.

The platform will enable farm businesses to become more efficient, by digitally recording health and safety practices, timesheets, field maps and invoices. It already has over 1,000 active users.

The Young Innovator Award winners are arranged by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.

Will Dunn, one of the winners of Innovate UK’s Young Innovator Awards

Will said: “I've grown up around my family's agricultural contracting business so improving systems and practices to make life easier for those in the agriculture sector is very close to my heart. I am super grateful to be part of this year’s cohort of Innovate UK’s Young Innovators Award winners and excited to take advantage of all that the programme will offer.”

Each of the 94 national winners will benefit from a £5,000 grant, one-on-one business coaching and an allowance to cover living costs.

Other local winners include 26-year-old Ellie Morris from Horsforth, who is determined to empower people struggling with complex PTSD and difficulties resulting from childhood trauma. She is creating an affordable online membership platform, which connects people to organisations who can support recovery.

Hannah Lee, 27 and from Harrogate, has created Truly, an education tool built for young people on the best ways to understand and interpret information from news and media articles.

Jack Clarke, a 20-year-old University of York student, is developing a low-cost printed circuit board, which aims to help companies and universities have a simple system to build prototypes.