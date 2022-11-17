Yorkshire firm donates £60k of candle supplies after Ukrainian government calls for help with winter blackouts

A South Yorkshire entrepreneur has donated over £60K worth of stock in response to the latest request for assistance by the Ukrainian Government, after it called for candle supplies and the material for making candles in preperation of severe power outages over the winter.

Nick Story, founder of Supplies for Candles, is donating 50,000 blue and yellow candle jars to the region, the equivalent of 3 arctic truck loads.

The business is coordinating with Chorley-based suppliers Kerax, who pledged to donate 5 tonnes of wax, and Dorset based Symwick, who have pledged to donate 50,000 wicks.

Mr Story, who started the Mexbrough-based business just 5 years ago, said: “Once I heard that the Ukrainian Government had requested assistance with candles and candle supplies, I knew I had to help.

Supplies for Candles founder Nicky Story (left) with Ukrainian WBO champ, Sergey Fedchenko (right).

"Being able to help light tens of thousands of homes during a time of unimaginable hardship is the very least I could do to show my support.”

Mr Story this week joined forces with world champion Ukrainian boxer Sergey Fedchenko, who was visiting the UK, with special permission to support the relief effort in the Ukraine.

The boxer has been raising awareness and donations through boxing masterclasses across Yorkshire.

Mr Fedchenko said: “People in Ukraine feel under threat every second from Russian aggression. Even today over 80 missiles attacked civilian homes and critical infrastructure and now, thousands of homes remain without electricity.

“Thank you, Nicky and your company, for the important help for my country.”