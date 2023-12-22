Yorkshire firm G&H Group wins contract for maintenance on nine storey 12 Greek Street offices in Leeds

Yorkshire contractor G&H Group has been appointed to manage maintenance at 12 Greek Street, a nine-storey office in the heart of Leeds City Centre.

The firm has been appointed by UK & Ireland-focused asset manager, Catella APAM on a three-year contract.

The mechanical, electrical and public health service provider has won the contract to manage the 23,500 sq ft office asset following a competitive tender.

David Ridsdale, G&H Maintenance director, said: “12 Greek Street is set over several floors and has an extensive roster of tenants. It is vital for all employees based there and visitors that the building is operating efficiently, to provide a comfortable and pleasant environment.

“It is great to end the year by successfully tendering for the 12 Greek Street contract. The win is testament to the team's extensive experience in creating and delivering preventative maintenance programmes that decrease breakdowns and call outs.”

A dedicated team will create and deliver a planned and preventative maintenance programme to reduce call outs and breakdowns, and ensure the site is fully compliant with current regulations.

G&H Group’s maintenance team’s responsibilities include inspecting and maintaining plant rooms and switchrooms, refrigeration compressors, control panels and controllers, fire alarm systems, lighting, power generation, sanitary and waste water, heat exchangers, and energy conservation.

