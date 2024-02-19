Yorkshire firm helps on construction of new £121m bridge in Great Yarmouth
EJOT UK has produced a series of heavy duty concrete anchors which hold the bridge’s lifting, holding and lowering machinery in place. The firm said this involved manufacturing the world’s largest ever mechanical anchors of their kind, the largest of which were 1.45m metres in length.
These were installed deep into the concrete that houses the bridge’s machinery at either side of the River Yare.
Paul Papworth, EJOT UK’s anchoring specialist said: “It is fantastic to see this bridge completed and fully open after working with the designers, engineers and main contractor BAM Farrans for around three years. Yorkshire’s engineering heritage is renowned around the world, so it is particularly pleasing to be helping to continue that tradition by providing products for this latest bridge project.”
Named the Herring Bridge to reflect the heritage of Great Yarmouth’s fishing industry, the project involved New York based architects Hardesty & Hannover and main contractor BAM Farrans, a joint venture between construction industry leaders BAM Nuttall and Farrans Construction.
Whilst the design of the bridge was undertaken in the US, Barnsley engineers Qualter Hall designed, manufactured and installed the operating package, aided on the concrete anchoring by fellow Yorkshire firm EJOT.
