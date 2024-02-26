Yorkshire firm launches new network to service electric vehicles at leisure destinations

The firm has developed a national network to service vehicles, in a move the company says will also help businesses support their environmental targets. Commenting on the move, Carl Byford, general manager of Aqualand Industries, said: “Over the years, we’ve developed an expertise in keeping our own electric vehicles and pedal carts well maintained.

"In response to customer demand, we’ve extended the service to cover any ride on electric vehicles or carts. Preventive maintenance ensures that vehicles operate safely and efficiently in peak times. It will help to optimise revenue by keeping the vehicles active and extend their lifetime, meaning less frequent replacement and lower carbon emissions for the venue.”The firm is launching a range of service packages to cover preventative and reactive maintenance. The service comes with response time guarantees from qualified technicians.