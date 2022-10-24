Yorkshire firm recieves approval from Saudi Food and Drug authority for weight management aid

York-based OptiBiotix is a life sciences business which develops compounds to tackle obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

René Kamminga, CEO of OptiBiotix Limited, said: “I am very pleased the regulatory approval process is now complete and that we can now focus on getting the GoFigure range direct to the Saudi consumer.

"The GoFigure range has been specifically formulated to support consumers aiming to reduce their weight, help them stick to their change in diet and improve their gut microbiome at the same time.

"This particular range has been adapted specifically to fit the consumer preferences in Saudi Arabia and we are confident that we can build lasting success with our partner Nahdi.”

OptiBiotix announced that it signed an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Nahdi Medical Co in December 2021.

Nahdi owns the largest pharmacy network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with over 1,100 pharmacy outlets countrywide.

The company noted that the SFDA approval, originally envisaged for early 2022, is a critical milestone on the way to marketing and selling the GoFigure range of products through the pharmacies of Nahdi in Saudi Arabia.

