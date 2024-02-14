Yorkshire firm to launch Britain's ‘greenest’ plant-based burger after £1.5m investment

MYCO’s plant-based protein, Hooba, is produced from vertically farmed oyster mushrooms grown at the firm’s huge new production site in North Yorkshire.

The purpose built 20,000sqft complex is the only site in Britain where the protein is both farmed and produced under the same roof, which the firm says means that zero food miles are created.

The firm’s product range is now set to be available to trade by the end of March 2024, following the “significant” seven-figure cash injection that’s allowed the company to move into full production.

John Shepherd (middle) chats to guests at the recent industry tasting event to launch MYCO’s new range

MYCO Chairman John Shepherd, said: “The investment is a real game-changer as it has allowed us to move full steam ahead with our full range.

“We are currently meeting with buyers and the initial noises are incredibly positive. The goal is a trade launch in March, followed by a national rollout in supermarkets across the UK over the course of the year.

“That’s an exciting launch and one which will place Hooba among the biggest plant-based protein products in the market.”

Having initially launched in Darlington, MYCO moved into the new unit in November 2023 ahead of a scaling-up of the business which is expected to create 70 new jobs over the next few years.

This comes, however, at a turbulent time for the plant-based protein market.

Last year, Leeds-based Meatless Farm fell into administration, later to be bought out by fellow Yorkshire vegan product firm VFC.

Vegan meat alternative manufacturer Plant and Bean Limited also entered administration last year, citing issues around significant inflation and rising energy costs.

Other firms incuding Nestle and Yorkshire-based Heck also reduced or completely ceased to sell their plant-based meat replacements last year.

At an industry event held at the firm’s Leeming Bar production site in January, the Hooba burger was ranked above household names like Linda McCartney, Beyond and Plant Pioneers. The producsts were judged to have the best texture and mouthfeel, with guests also saying it was the product they’d most likely buy.

MYCO CEO, David Wood, said: “The feedback confirmed our belief that this is a special product that can disrupt the plant-based market.

“Our goal has always been to create a plant-based range that had the same mouthfeel as meat, and we were thrilled that the judges also deemed the texture to be excellent.

“And the fact it beat some of the most established plant-based brands in Britain for texture and taste shows that it is the total package, and coupled with its unmatched eco-credentials, everyone at MYCO is confident that it will keep going from success to success.