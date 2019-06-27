Yorkshire firms can drive an electric car or van – for free

Businesses in Leeds and West Yorkshire are being offered the chance to trial electric vans and cars for a free two-month period.

Leeds City Council is partnering with Highways England for the scheme that will allow businesses to gain a better understanding into the benefits of electric vehicles and build a business case.

Participants in the scheme will receive telematics and other car data along with expert advice on how to make the most of the vehicles.

Vans will form the majority of the brand new electric fleet, made up of around 70 vehicles available to loan.

As well as vans, the fleet will also include a number of electric car models suitable for use as Leeds-licensed private hire and taxi vehicles.

Each vehicle will be fitted with a device that provides detailed journey and charging data, helping companies understand how they’ve used the vehicle and, with impartial expert support, help them to make an informed decision about whether to purchase electric vehicles for their own fleet.

The two-year scheme will enable the city to continue to put a focus on zero-emission vehicles and their benefits after Leeds experienced the highest growth of electric vehicles yet in 2017–18, with a 48 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Highways England will invest £2 million into the project with a further £900,000 investment from Leeds City Council via a government grant.

Businesses should email cleanairleeds@leeds.gov.uk now to register their interest in the trial scheme.

Councillor James Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive board member with responsibility for air quality, said: “It is great to be able to offer local businesses the chance to try out electric vehicles for free and really see how they could work and potentially save them money in the future.

“Electric vehicles have progressed hugely in recent years – not only do they create no exhaust emissions, they are also much cheaper to fuel and maintain than a traditional diesel vehicle.

“Along with an increasingly robust network of public chargers in Leeds, electric vehicles are now becoming a very viable option for more businesses.

“Last year, Leeds City Council was also one of 16 organisations to sign the Clean Van Commitment to collectively invest £40m in electric vans over two years.

“That commitment aims to kick start the replacement of the UK’s four million diesel vans.”

Ivan Le Fevre, Highways England’s head of environment, added: “We are excited to be supporting Leeds City Council with its plans to encourage more businesses to try out electric vehicles.

“These trials allow organisations to see how it can be viable and cost effective for their specific operations, and at the same time to do their bit to help improve air quality.

“This funding has been provided as part of our designated fund to deliver improved air quality on our motorways and major A roads.

“This commitment will see us investing up to £75m of investment through to the end of March 2020, as set out in government’s Road Investment Strategy.

“We are committed to helping improve the nation’s air quality and aim to ensure 95 per cent of our roads are within 20 miles of a rapid electric vehicle charging point and are looking ahead to meet the future demand so that queuing times are minimised.”

Earlier this year Highways England awarded two contracts, worth a total of £2.8m, to install 50 electric vehicle charging points across the country by the end of 2019.

Separately, Leeds City Council is also working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and ENGIE to install 30 rapid EV charge points across the city that will be free to use until October 2021. These will supplement more than 150 public charge points already live across Leeds.

Businesses interested in registering their interest in the vehicle trial scheme ahead of its autumn launch should email cleanairleeds@leeds.gov.uk for more information.

