Yorkshire firms celebrated as winners announced for Leeds Digital Festival Awards

The winners of this year’s Leeds Digital Festival Awards, which highlight achievements in Leeds and the city region’s digital and tech sectors, have been announced.

Organised by tech recruitment agency Amsource and leading Leeds-based law firm Ward Hadaway, the awards recognise innovations and contributions from regional tech and digital businesses. 12 winners were announced, including company-wide and individual awards.

Andrew Maeer, CEO of Amsource, said: “The winners this year have not only showcased the best of digital innovations but also set pioneering benchmarks for the entire sector. We're pleased to spotlight their achievements and I would like to say congratulations to every individual and business that participated in the awards.

“They showcase the great talent, drive, and creativity we have right here in the region, positioning Leeds and the wider area as a leading force in the tech and digital sectors.”

The award winners at Leeds Digital Festival 2023.

Digital leadership consultancy Axiologic won Growth Company of the Year, with Veracity Trust Network taking away the accolade for Tech Innovation of the Year. Startup of the Year went to fintech WAC App. York-based Humans not Robots collected the Sustainability Award.

Leeds-based software development firm Audacia won Best Place to work, while BJSS won Best Place To Work (Large Company).

EMIS won Teach Team of the Year, while Northpoint & SilverCloud by Amwell won the Tech4Good Award, aimed at recognising and celebrating companies, people or technology that is delivering positive change for individuals, communities or charitable work.

Employment & Skills Leeds won the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award.

In the individual categories, founder and CEO of WAC App, Georgina Fairhall, won Entrepreneur of the Year, and software engineer Shavana Peynado picked up the One to Watch Award.

The Facilitator of the Year Award went to Katherine Megson, innovation events & programmes manager at Bruntwood SciTech.

Stuart Clarke, director of the Leeds Digital Festival, said: “The festival is a key event in the region’s tech and digital calendar that serves as a platform for tech professionals and enthusiasts to come together and collaborate, innovate and share ideas.

“Each festival gets bigger and better which is a testament to Leeds' growing significance as a tech hub on the national stage. The awards are a great way to bring the annual festival to a close where we acknowledge and celebrate the best in our community. Well done to all our winners and contributors who make this festival so impactful year after year.”

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday September 28 in central Leeds, celebrating the best in the regional tech industry.

Bill Goodwin, head of IP/IT at Ward Hadaway, said: “Together with Amsource, we aim to recognise and support excellence within our region's tech and digital sectors.