Yorkshire firms join forces to help people with ‘hidden’ disabilities

THE York-based specialist employment solicitors, Torque Law, is joining forces with local neurodiversity specialist Creased Puddle to start a year-long campaign educating local employers on the business benefits of recruiting staff who have ‘hidden’ disabilities.

It is estimated that only 16 per cent of autistic adults are in full-time employment, compared with 47 per cent of people with other disabilities.

Tiggy Clifford, a partner at Torque Law, said, “Our aim is to inform businesses of their legal duties in a way which gives managers confidence in how best to deal with sensitive situations.

“In many cases the reasonable adjustments that need to be made for employees with hidden disabilities are minor and are inexpensive.”

Creased Puddle’s founder, and neurodiversity specialist, Caroline Turner said: “In the past five years in York, the number of children diagnosed with autism has increased by 229 per cent.

“These children have started entering employment and disclosing their condition, often with a mixed response.

“Employing people with neurological differences such as autism, brings innate talents to a business and with the right support everyone can benefit. My clients find loyal,

hard working, out-of-the-box thinkers that increase the bottom line.”

Emma Whiting, a partner at Torque Law, said, “With the majority of our clients being based in York, we are always on the lookout for ways in which we can help those local businesses gain a competitive edge in their chosen markets.

She added: “We’re confident this campaign will generate business benefits for our clients, new and old.”