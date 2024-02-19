Yorkshire firm's new ad campaign asks: 'Why get gas from Russia when we can make it in Doncaster?'

The advert is part of a series of new commercials for Doncaster-based ReFood, the UK’s leading food waste recycler which turns unneeded items from places such as Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Rudding Park into renewable energy.

The strapline for the overall campaign is ‘ReEnergising Britain’; an attempt to highlight the firm’s significance in collecting food waste for recycling and allowing businesses to be more sustainable.

The new campaign is part of a wider brand refresh being delivered by Leeds-based brand consultancy Propaganda.

Propaganda has worked with ReFood for over 10 years, having created the initial UK launch and brand strategy back in 2013.

Tom Fowler, Planning Director at Propaganda said: “Having developed ReFood’s brand strategy in 2013, our challenge was to evolve this in a way that felt true to their original proposition whilst acknowledging the new role that ReFood plays in the renewable energy industry.

"This bold re-articulation communicates the substantial value that ReFood offers businesses – not only aligning with ESG initiatives and promoting carbon reduction, but quite literally powering the nation and the many businesses within it.”

ReFood collects commercial food waste and transforms the waste into renewable energy and biofertilsers through the process of anaerobic digestion.

The clean energy produced then goes to supply the National Grid, while the nutrient-rich biofertilisers are used in agriculture, creating a unique closed-loop system.

Philip Simpson, Commercial Director at SARIA Group, ReFood’s parent company, said the new campaign is part of exciting plans for the firm.

“Propaganda’s strategy for ReFood provided the business with a coherent and highly original approach to the market which has proven successful over the past decade.