Yorkshire firms offered chance to have staff trained as HGV drivers at subsidised cost

Training specialist HGVC has been re-awarded a lead role on the Government’s extended Skills Bootcamp in HGV Driving which is designed to tackle labour shortages in the sector.

The firm expects to train 1,828 candidates across the country over the next two years, including “hundreds” in Yorkshire.

The HGV Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills. First launched in December 2021, the programme has been extended once again until February 2026, with the Government committing a further £50m in initial funding, with scope for further extensions.

HGVC is focusing its efforts on supporting employers to upskill their existing staff to gain licences.

Under the new contract, HGVC will deliver partially funded courses. For large organisations, with over 250 employees, the scheme offers employers a 70 per cent contribution to HGV driver training through the DfE funding. For small and medium enterprises with under 250 employees, a 90 per cent subsidy is available through the scheme. Employers will fund the remainder of the courses.

James Clifford, CEO of HGVC, said: “This is a hugely positive initiative that the Government is undertaking and something that we are proud to again be a part of.

"The Skills Bootcamps have made a big difference to the driver shortage, yet there’s more that needs to be done. This is a long-term issue that requires an equally long-term solution. With this funding, we can get even more drivers behind the wheel and keep Britain moving.