Yorkshire food industry veteran launches new sustainability consultancy firm

A food industry veteran from Thorne, South Yorkshire has launched a consultancy business aiming to help companies with their compliance and sustainability needs.

Garry Warhurst has established Warhurst Associates following 27 years of experience at firms including Cranswick, Sainsbury's, Bakkavor and Warburtons. The company will aim to advise businesses in all areas of compliance and sustainability.

Mr Warhurst said: "Ultimately, I want to grow the Warhurst Associates team, become known as a one-stop-shop for compliance and complement our consultancy offer with compliance training.”

"Warhurst Associates is passionate about helping to ensure that businesses big and small meet their compliance requirements against Food Safety, Environmental, Energy, Health and Safety and Ethical standards.”

Since launch, Warhurst Associates have supported seven different clients on 11 different projects, including ISO 14001 installation for a vegetable processor, guiding a chocolate manufacturer to pass a SMETA audit and helping a start up with launching a cereal product for the autoimmune community.