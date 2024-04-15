Yorkshire grower nominated for award after creating 'species rich' turf
Lindum Turf, based at Thorganby, was named as the winner of the Sustainable Garden Product of the Year category at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last year.
This year, the company has been shortlisted in the same category for its latest innovation – Species Rich Turf – a mixture of hardy grasses and wildflowers made to replace monoculture grass lawns.Stephen Fell, the company’s managing director, said to be nominated two years in succession was a “great honour”.
He added: Mr Fell said: “Being nominated at Chelsea last year, and then winning, was a tremendous achievement and testament to the hard work and innovation the team at Lindum Turf dedicate to creating new and sustainable products.
