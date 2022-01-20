Yorkshire healthcare firms combine to boost the NHS after Covid

Leeds-based Emis has bought Wakefield-based Edenbridge for £4m in cash, with a further cash consideration of up to £6m if the latter meets performance targets.

Dr Shaun O’Hanlon, chief medical officer at Emis Group, said: “This strategic acquisition sits at the heart of the NHS transformation agenda.

"Planning better, more efficient services and putting in place the right workforce for the future all require access to rich, data-driven insights.

Emis has supported the NHS throughout the Covid pandemic

“The acquisition of Edenbridge – already a partner of Emis – complements our existing analytics proposition through our Emis Analytics platform and adds a strong specialist capability for PCNs and Integrated Care Systems.

“I am delighted to welcome the company into Emis Group and to join together two Yorkshire businesses who are doing such important healthcare work.”

Founded in 2014, Edenbridge is a leading provider of near real-time insights to primary care. Its APEX software supports over 1,000 GP practices and organisations such as Primary Care Networks (PCNs) and Clinical Commissioning Groups.

Allison Homer, founder of Edenbridge Healthcare, said: “We created Edenbridge to support the digital transformation and redesign of services across primary care.

“Our focus has always been to support frontline NHS organisations to better understand their workload and workforce data, to drive improved patient flow and outcomes.

“Becoming part of Emis Group builds on our existing partnership and will open up a range of exciting new opportunities for us as we continue and grow our commitment to deliver system agnostic solutions across primary care.”