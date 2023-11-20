Yorkshire holiday homes firm Willerby wins award for sustainability
The awards are run by The Manufacturer, the UK’s leading publication focused on manufacturing, in partnership with the Institute of Mechanical Engineers. They are the only peer-reviewed and judged awards of their kind for UK manufacturing.
Willerby CEO Peter Munk said: “We’re incredibly proud to have won such a prestigious national award, recognising the very significant strides we’ve made in our sustainability journey. We fully accept our responsibility, as a major UK manufacturer, to lead by example in the drive to a net zero economy and that’s why we prioritise sustainability in everything we do.
“We’ve introduced major product innovations, to make Willerby holiday homes the most energy-efficient and sustainable in the industry, as well as making substantial changes in our manufacturing and other operations to reduce our carbon footprint.
“We’re ambitious to go much further, but this award is a fantastic tribute to the progress we’ve made to date.”
Willerby is the UK’s largest manufacturer of static caravans and lodges, building one in three of all holiday homes produced annually.
The firm recently launched the Willerby GreEN Standard – the first sustainability standard launched by any holiday homes manufacturer and the sector’s only green build specification.
The company has also introduced the Willerby All-E all-electric specification, which enables Willerby models powered solely by electricity to be sited on the majority of UK holiday parks, reducing reliance on liquid petroleum gas.
In addition, Willerby has installed biomass boilers to heat production facilities at its Hull site.