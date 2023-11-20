Hull-based holiday homes firm Willerby has won the Sustainable Manufacturing Award in The Manufacturer MX Awards 2023 – widely recognised as the “Oscars” of manufacturing.

The awards are run by The Manufacturer, the UK’s leading publication focused on manufacturing, in partnership with the Institute of Mechanical Engineers. They are the only peer-reviewed and judged awards of their kind for UK manufacturing.

Willerby CEO Peter Munk said: “We’re incredibly proud to have won such a prestigious national award, recognising the very significant strides we’ve made in our sustainability journey. We fully accept our responsibility, as a major UK manufacturer, to lead by example in the drive to a net zero economy and that’s why we prioritise sustainability in everything we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve introduced major product innovations, to make Willerby holiday homes the most energy-efficient and sustainable in the industry, as well as making substantial changes in our manufacturing and other operations to reduce our carbon footprint.

Pictured, from left: Grace Gilling, managing director of The Manufacturer; comedian Susie McCabe, who provided the entertainment at the awards; Willerby’s chief operating officer, Nicola Budge, graduate intern – eco and sustainability, Isaac Akinwilliams, business project manager Duncan Collins; and Kristin Baker, of award sponsor Schneider Electric.

“We’re ambitious to go much further, but this award is a fantastic tribute to the progress we’ve made to date.”

Willerby is the UK’s largest manufacturer of static caravans and lodges, building one in three of all holiday homes produced annually.

The firm recently launched the Willerby GreEN Standard – the first sustainability standard launched by any holiday homes manufacturer and the sector’s only green build specification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also introduced the Willerby All-E all-electric specification, which enables Willerby models powered solely by electricity to be sited on the majority of UK holiday parks, reducing reliance on liquid petroleum gas.