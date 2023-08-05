Yorkshire hospitality firm looks to convert four-star guesthouse to staff accommodation

The severity of the shortage of accommodation for people on low wages in North Yorkshire’s national parks has been highlighted as one of the North’s leading hospitality firms unveiled a plan to change a prominent four-star town centre guesthouse into staff accommodation.

In an application to change the use of Carlton Lodge in 12th century market town Helmsley, The Inn Collection Group (ICG), which runs 32 establishments, has told the North York Moors National Park Authority the provision of affordable accommodation for staff “is essential for hospitality businesses to survive”.

The unusual proposal is being considered just weeks after a North Yorkshire Council meeting heard of extraordinary efforts being made to find a base for Helmsley’s post office, due to a lack of suitable premises.

It also follows the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority approving a leading innkeeper’s ambition to build accommodation for his staff in Arkengarthdale despite concerns it would spoil a beauty spot.

Recent months have seen similar applications in both the Lake District and Snowdonia national parks due to hospitality staff being unable to afford to live in the protected areas, which have all seen increasing numbers of suitable properties turned into second homes and holiday lets.

Planners, elected community representatives and firms say the highly protected areas are increasingly suffering from a lack of local young people to help run hospitality businesses combined with nowhere locally for staff on low wages to live.

Planning documents submitted by ICG state the firm bought Carlton Lodge in Bondgate in February following an approach from the owners who were “well aware of the challenges of recruitment and staff accommodation”.

The application states: “ICG’s proposals to use the site for staff accommodation will help ensure they can recruit and retain a workforce to sustain its existing hotels which support the tourism and visitor economy in North Yorkshire and locally within Helmsley.”

The move, which would result in the loss of 11 bedrooms of visitor accommodation, comes two years after the firm refurbished the 15th century Black Swan hotel in Helmsley, with an additional 16 guest bedrooms and increased the bar area with around 80 additional covers.

The firm said staff recruitment and retention in the local area remains “a critical issue”, particularly within the hospitality industry.

In response to the application, Helmsley Town Council said it was concerned over the potential impact on Carlton Lodge, “one of Helmsley’s iconic and prominent buildings” near the western entrance to the town.

It stated: “The council would like the building to be used by Inn CollectionGroup staff only, no other tenants. The council requests that the Inn CollectionGroup maintain the gardens and buildings to the high standards that they’vebeen cared for over recent decades.”