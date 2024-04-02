Yorkshire housebuilder Honey set to build a further 250 homes in region

OakNorth has provided a further £12.2m loan to Honey, to part fund the acquisition and development of two of its latest major residential schemes.

The new housing schemes located in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire and Maltby, South Yorkshire, will provide a combined total of 252 new homes for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Mitchell, founder & CEO of Honey, said: “With the launch of honey just under 18 months ago, I’m delighted my vision of building new homes that deliver a combination of style, substance and sustainability continues to be realised.

Honey managing director, Chris Coley.

“We’ve seen a constant high demand on all our sites to date and given the high quality of the units and the close proximity to major commercial towns and cities, we expect demand for our new schemes in Maltby and Huddersfield to be no different.”

Honey recently announced that it would open a new 5,000 sq ft office in Leeds this June.

The Honey Yorkshire team will be based in the new Leeds office which has been taken on a seven-year lease and is located on the Thorpe Park Leeds development just off junction 46 of the M1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headquartered in Sheffield, the housebuilder has also recruited former Avant Homes central managing director, Chris Coley, to lead its two newly created operating regions, Honey Yorkshire and Honey Central.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Coley, said: “Honey is a business with a clear purpose and a huge amount of ambition so it’s exciting to be able to lead the company’s expansion throughout Yorkshire and the Midlands.

“I’ve been tasked with maintaining Honey’s momentum as we simultaneously build and sell our homes whilst finding and securing further residential development opportunities.”

The housebuilder currently employs 52 people across both office and site-based roles and, once the Leeds office opens, will have capacity for 84 office-based people.