Volunteers from the housing association came together to speak to customers about the cost of living, as well as taking part in litter picking, cleaning children’s play areas, planting shrubs, and building planters for locals to grow fruit and vegetables.

Nick Atkin, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Housing, was among those volunteering.

He said: “The Big Day Out was a fantastic celebration and gave us a really timely reminder of the impact that Yorkshire Housing makes on the lives of so many of our customers.

Yorkshire Housing colleagues recently spent a day volunteering across Yorkshire as part of a community action day.

“I had some fab conversations with a cross section of our customers and there was an overwhelming appreciation of what Yorkshire Housing are doing, not only in terms of the work we did, but also the proactive approach of knocking on doors and asking if there was anything we could do to help.

“And now, as a direct result of The Big Day Out, I can exclusively reveal that we are going to do an all-company day out, at a time and a date to be announced, but that will see all 710 of our colleagues out and about, meeting our customers and making an even bigger difference.”

Yorkshire Housing noted that it had received “amazing feedback” from residents.

Residents in Pellon, Halifax, who were amongst those who provided feedback.

“At a time when things are a struggle, it was great to see people pulling together to achieve great things,” said one resident

"We appreciate Yorkshire Housing coming to us and asking if there was anything we needed to support with the cost of living.

"Some residents can feel lonely and seeing new faces can make a big difference to their day.”

“This is the best place we’ve ever lived, we love it here. We wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

