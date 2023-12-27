Yorkshire jewellery experts hit the road to breathe new life into cherished valuables

A team of jewellery experts are holding events across Yorkshire next month offering visitors the chance to breathe new life into their treasured valuables.

The remodelling specialists from Harrogate-based Legacy Jewellery are hosting a series of Discovery Sessions during January.

The first will be at Windsor House in Harrogate from noon on January 9 and running for two hours, with a second session at Grays Court Hotel in York on January 18 from noon.

Another session will take place at Queens Hotel in Leeds on January 25, again starting from noon.

The team will be travelling around Yorkshire in the coming weeks

The team provides clients with the opportunity to turn unused rings, bracelets or necklaces into unique, expertly re-designed pieces.

Untapping the potential of unworn or inherited jewellery, visitors will get a free assessment and verbal valuation from the team, while exploring an array of redesign ideas.

The team of re-imagining specialists is headed up by director, Sarah Stoner.

She said: “For many of our clients, their Legacy experience is a deeply emotional and profound journey. Being able to wear their sentimentally important jewellery in a new and unique design has literally been a life-changing experience.

“I was already working with my husband who designs bespoke jewellery and from time to time we would be asked to remodel an existing piece. We reimaged a piece of jewellery for a lovely lady, whose emotional reaction to her completed jewellery stopped me in my tracks.

“She told us that she felt reconnected and close to her mum again. It was a feeling I felt hugely envious of. A feeling I wanted.

“At that time, my mum was in the final stages of her devastating battle with vascular dementia and my dad had just been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

“He passed away just weeks later and I lost my mum just a few months after that. Nicky’s emotional reaction to her reimagined mum’s jewellery made me wonder whether we could help more women feel like Nicky. More women like me.

“The feedback has been incredible, with many ladies travelling over a hundred miles to come along and meet the team..”

Based at Windsor House, Harrogate, the Legacy Jewellery team has already held a series of successful sessions in Harrogate but has now decided to take the show on the road.