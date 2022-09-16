Yorkshire Land Rover specialists inundated with offers for 16 of the last Defenders ever made

Production of the Defenders ended in 2016, but Twisted ordered 200 as conversion vehicles and is now marketing the last 16, having spent the last six years keeping them in a barn.

They were stored from new, and are said to have covered less than 30 miles each. Just one Utility Wagon and one Station Wagon are available in each colour, with all based on the original XS trim level, which was the top version sold at the time. They are described as ‘the last of a generation’.

Charles Fawcett, founder and managing director of Twisted Automotive, said: “I went to the Defender production line at Solihull to meet the men and women building the vehicles. These 16 110s were hand-picked for their chassis numbers and build dates. They were all registered in 2016 – after production ceased – identifying them among the last off the line and, arguably, more collectable.”

Only 16 models are available for customisation and sale

With Twisted specialising in converting and modifying classic Defenders, all these cars will be upgraded, with customers able to personalise their car how they wish.

Two engine options are available – a 308bhp 2.3-litre petrol or a 174bhp 2.2-litre diesel – with prices starting from £135,000 plus VAT for a diesel Utility Wagon.

Fawcett added: “All of the 16 will be Twisted, but exactly how depends on the lifestyle and tastes of the customer. The Twisted way isn’t to tell people what their Defender should be; it’s to work with them to create a Defender that’s the best fit for them.”

Build slots are now open for these final 16 cars, with first deliveries planned for 2023.

Twisted founder Charles Fawcett

An update on the company’s Facebook page read: “As the news of our Twisted classic Defender ‘One of One’ 110s spreads, we’ve been inundated with interest. There is so much love for Defender.

“We weren’t quite prepared for this. After six years of looking at these incredible vehicles, we had no idea how much attention they would receive.

“Half our sales team are in a Defender headed to Goodwood Revival, and the other half are working through the enquiries.

“If you want to reserve a Twisted One of One build (remember there is only one of each, some have already sold this morning), please call reception on 01845574990 with your credit card details. It must be on a first-come, first-served basis.”