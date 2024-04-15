Yorkshire law firm Gordons appointed by female founder-focused investment network

As legal partner, Gordons will advise the network’s investors and provide guidance to start-ups throughout the funding process, including early stage, growth and exit.

Lifted Ventures was founded in 2023 by Helen Oldham and Jordan Dargue, who were joint leaders of the NorthInvest angel network and co-founders of both Fund Her North and Women Angels of the North.

Commenting on the appointment Helen Oldham, co-founder at Lifted Ventures, said: “Lifted Ventures is an early-stage investment connector, existing to increase the flow of early-stage capital to female-founded businesses.

Lifted Ventures' Helen Oldham, Gordons' Stephanie Houghton and Amy Pierechod and Lifted Ventures' Jordan Dargue.

“It’s critical that both our community of angel investors and our founders – especially those who may be going through this process for the first time - have access to reliable and experienced legal experts. The Lifted Ventures team are so pleased to be able to facilitate this for our network through our partnership with Gordons.”

To date, Lifted Ventures has facilitated over £450m of funding and helped more than 500 entrepreneurs across a range of sectors outside of London and the South East.

Amy Pierechod, partner and head of start-ups and emerging companies at Gordons, said: “Lifted Ventures has a vital mission in getting capital flowing to women-led start-ups.

“It’s great to have been appointed and we are looking forward to leveraging our experience in this space to provide straight-forward, practical advice to the network and grow its list of success stories.”