Gordons has been appointed by Zoopla parent firm Houseful to support the company’s in-house legal team on commercial contracts, data protection compliance, disputes and corporate transactions.

Northern Trust Company Ltd has also appointed Gordons to advise on lettings of its 1.2m sq ft Yorkshire industrial and office portfolio.

Chorley-based Northern Trust has a retained property portfolio of around nine million sq ft ranging from the south Midlands to Scotland’s central belt. It comprises in excess of 4,000 individual units situated in more than 200 separate industrial, trade and office park locations.

Gordons commercial property partner, James Kimberley. Photography by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

James Kimberley, commercial property partner at Gordons, said: “Northern Trust is a long established business with significant interests in Yorkshire. The vast majority of the assets are occupied by SMEs which contribute to job creation, so it is great to be playing our role in helping Northern Trust further enable economic growth within the region.”

Within Yorkshire, Northern Trust currently has more than 500 units. These are split across 41 assets, of which 38 are industrial and trade with the balance office and business accommodation.

Northern Trust’s Yorkshire office, which is based in Wakefield, is led by regional property director, Dan Hodge.

Last year, Houseful announced that half of all UK housing transactions, and 18 of the top 20 UK lenders, use Houseful software.

Houseful’s general counsel, Amelia Guilfoyle, said: “Gordons are an extension of the in-house legal team at Houseful. It’s great having a partner that is responsive and collaborative in their approach. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Gordons team.”

Gordons’ commercial and data protection clients include MOSS, Wren Kitchens, Oak Furnitureland and software, hardware and managed services provider boxxe.

Lauren Wills-Dixon, senior lawyer at Gordons who leads the firm’s data protection specialism, said: “We are delighted to work together with Houseful. We are passionate about working closely with in-house teams to share knowledge, combine expertise and contribute to the commercial success of our clients.”