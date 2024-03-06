Patrick Burstall has been appointed as a consultant solicitor in the private capital team at Rollits in Hull.

Burstalls was founded by Bryan Burstall at Imperial Chambers, Bowlalley Lane, Hull, in 1946 and Patrick joined in 1961, qualifying as a solicitor in 1968.

When his father retired in 1978, Patrick became senior partner, a role which he retained for 42 years until he stepped down as a partner in 2020 to become a consultant.

Patrick Burstall, left, Rollits managing partner Ralph Gilbert, and John Lane, Rollits partner and head of private capital.

He specialises in many aspects of private client work and has particular expertise in trust work, wills, probate administration, tax issues, agricultural law and conveyancing.

He is a member of STEP – the worldwide respected Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners – and is a past president of the Hull Incorporated Law Society. He is also a past president of the Hull and Literary and Philosophical Society.

He said: “After so long with the same firm I'm excited to join Rollits and look forward to contributing to their continued success in serving clients with exceptional service and advice.”

John Lane, head of the private capital department at Rollits, added: “Patrick's arrival brings a wealth of invaluable expertise and knowledge to complement our existing private capital team. His experience and knowledge will help build upon our existing reputation as we continue to provide an excellent service to the clients we work with.”

Established in 1841, Rollits is a commercial law firm with 20 partners and offices in Hull and York.

It started when John Rollit, the son of a local cabinet-maker was admitted as a solicitor and taken into partnership by local solicitor William Dryden in a firm that became Dryden Sons and Rollit.

In 1850, he set up his own law firm at 62 Whitefriargate in Hull, becoming Rollit and Son when his son joined him in partnership in 1863.

In 1910, the firm's name changed to Rollit & Co, and further name changes occurred as others were taken into partnership: in 1916 to Rollit & Farrell and in 1934 to Rollit Farrell & Bladon. The name of the firm remained as Rollit Farrell & Bladon until 2001 when it changed to Rollits.

In 1990, Rollits opened an office in York city centre, moving out to Forsyth House, Monks Cross in April 2017.

On May 1, 2010, Rollits changed from a traditional law partnership to a Limited Liability Partnership with the name Rollits LLP.

The firm’s core business sectors are company and commercial (including employment), commercial property, commercial dispute resolution and private capital (high net worth private clients, families and trusts and substantial charitable organisations).

The firm also operates within niche practice areas where the firm acts on a national basis. These include education, planning and development, charities and social housing.